Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 24,347 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Calavo Growers worth $21,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,183,000 after acquiring an additional 53,187 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 249.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

CVGW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.59 and a beta of 0.88. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

