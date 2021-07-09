Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 26,938 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.71% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $19,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,323,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,108 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 717,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20,093 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 373,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 52,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,292.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $264,800 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NXRT opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.08.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

NXRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

