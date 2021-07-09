Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 31,246 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,808 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Groupon worth $19,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Groupon by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,595 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $62,601,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Groupon by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,890 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Groupon by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Groupon by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,318 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRPN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

GRPN opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 2.86.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The business had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

