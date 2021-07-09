Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 43,581 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.67% of Employers worth $20,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Employers during the 4th quarter worth $18,132,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Employers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Employers in the 1st quarter valued at $20,827,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Employers by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 40,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Employers by 896.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 201,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIG opened at $41.56 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIG. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

