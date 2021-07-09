Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 45,447 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,447 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of The Shyft Group worth $20,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 60,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $37.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.72. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $573,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,045.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,349,000. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

