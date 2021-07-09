Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 91,299 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 91,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.32% of Griffon worth $20,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 70,531 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Griffon by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,233 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Griffon by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Griffon by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 50,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Griffon during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GFF. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Griffon stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.60. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.24.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

