Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,366 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,847 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of German American Bancorp worth $19,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $393,142.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.94. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $954.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.78.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

