Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,666 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of National Bank worth $19,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in National Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Bank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in National Bank by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 49,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in National Bank by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 50,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $198,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,686.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

National Bank stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.01.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. National Bank had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.