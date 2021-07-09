Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Safety Insurance Group worth $20,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of SAFT opened at $75.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.31. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.28. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.