Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.23% of PAR Technology worth $20,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,639,000 after buying an additional 495,226 shares in the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,872,000 after buying an additional 275,200 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,784,000. Isomer Partners LP lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 450,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 644,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

PAR opened at $66.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 1.89. PAR Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.43.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

