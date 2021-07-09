Geode Capital Management LLC Has $19.67 Million Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,311,640 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,474 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Brookline Bancorp worth $19,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRKL opened at $14.00 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on BRKL. Raymond James lowered Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

