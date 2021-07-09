Geode Capital Management LLC Has $19.94 Million Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,101,237 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,083 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.36% of Archrock worth $19,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $88,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,392,250 shares in the company, valued at $168,530,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 276,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,532 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSE AROC opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -416.29 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $195.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.54 million. Archrock had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.09%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

