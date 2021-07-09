Geode Capital Management LLC Has $20.97 Million Stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,203 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,030 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Agilysys worth $20,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter worth $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Agilysys by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Agilysys by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

Get Agilysys alerts:

In related news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $1,172,395.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 681,636 shares in the company, valued at $36,815,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $165,896.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,896.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,794 in the last quarter. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AGYS. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $55.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.49. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.