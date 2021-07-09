Geode Capital Management LLC Has $21.19 Million Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 95,895 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.55% of Hawaiian worth $21,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 4.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Hawaiian by 40.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,967,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,153,000 after acquiring an additional 855,306 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $241,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.66. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Hawaiian Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.