Geode Capital Management LLC Has $21.67 Million Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.35% of LendingClub worth $21,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LendingClub by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,889,000 after buying an additional 1,803,082 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in LendingClub by 453.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,448,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,295,000 after buying an additional 1,186,500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $10,560,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter worth $15,454,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter worth $15,406,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LC opened at $16.99 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.80.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $30,013.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,832.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,752.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and sold 6,163 shares worth $90,024. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.