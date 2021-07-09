Geode Capital Management LLC Has $21.83 Million Position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,406 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of US Ecology worth $21,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECOL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in US Ecology by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,076,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,405,000 after purchasing an additional 243,136 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in US Ecology by 50.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the first quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECOL. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $36.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $228.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.30 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

