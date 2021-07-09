Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 767,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,053 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of EVO Payments worth $21,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 41.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 32.6% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

In other news, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $726,809.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,735.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,897. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.59. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.75.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

EVO Payments Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP).

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.