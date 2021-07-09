Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of ALX Oncology worth $20,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,973,000 after acquiring an additional 145,731 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 1,143.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 336,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 309,255 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $12,930,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -9.84. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.43.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $978,453.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 521,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,560,485.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $439,009.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,781,046.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,487 shares of company stock worth $3,310,240. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

ALX Oncology Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

