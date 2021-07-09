Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.73% of MYR Group worth $20,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MYRG. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in MYR Group by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 89,497 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in MYR Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 2,583.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 157,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $405,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,783 shares in the company, valued at $6,707,078.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,675.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $3,460,700. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group stock opened at $88.99 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $92.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.08.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

