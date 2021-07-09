Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Bausch Health Companies worth $19,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

BHC stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.14.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

