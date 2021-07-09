Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.60% of StoneX Group worth $20,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNEX. FIL Ltd increased its position in StoneX Group by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in StoneX Group by 425.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $62.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $70.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.18.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, insider Diego Rotsztain bought 727 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,799.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,748. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 9,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,557,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,551 in the last ninety days. 16.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

