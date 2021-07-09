Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.51% of Vocera Communications worth $19,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

In related news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $220,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,722,319.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 7,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $308,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,950 shares in the company, valued at $838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,688. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.66 and a beta of 0.15.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.