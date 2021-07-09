Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,836,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Ladder Capital worth $21,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth $13,295,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a current ratio of 129.93. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 2.25.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LADR shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

In other Ladder Capital news, CEO Brian Harris sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $150,175.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 613,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,343,942.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 609,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,121 shares of company stock valued at $622,420. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

