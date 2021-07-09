Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $19,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $24.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 47.71%. On average, analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BrightSphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.