Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 937,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.45% of Codexis worth $21,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Codexis by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Codexis by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $21.71 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -52.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.85 million. Codexis’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Codexis to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,403. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

