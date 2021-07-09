Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,749 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.48% of REGENXBIO worth $21,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 34.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,415,000 after purchasing an additional 899,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,030,000 after purchasing an additional 870,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,189,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 563.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 81,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the first quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $37.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.57. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.18.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. The business had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

