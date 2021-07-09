Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 134,553 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,408,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Steelcase worth $20,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Steelcase by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 40,490 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steelcase by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,098,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,890,000 after buying an additional 159,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCS shares. Benchmark upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Steelcase stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.30 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.54%.

In other news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $77,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

