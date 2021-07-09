Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 33,652 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.61% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $21,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,104,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $19,647,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,544,000 after buying an additional 315,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,411,000 after buying an additional 257,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 218,829 shares in the last quarter.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJRI opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

