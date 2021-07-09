Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 45,587 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Getty Realty worth $20,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Getty Realty by 14,922.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

GTY opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

About Getty Realty

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.