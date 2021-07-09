Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 47,789 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.64% of Matthews International worth $20,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Matthews International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,848,000 after buying an additional 292,304 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in Matthews International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,188,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at about $664,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Matthews International by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after buying an additional 466,811 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Matthews International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 469,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after buying an additional 14,498 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Shares of MATW opened at $33.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.44. Matthews International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 82.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $417.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.