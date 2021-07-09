Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 88,279 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 989,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,279 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of TELUS worth $19,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth about $263,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.8% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 25.8% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 78,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 16,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TELUS by 37.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,187,905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,534,000 after purchasing an additional 873,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in TELUS by 2,294.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 734,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 703,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TU shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC increased their price target on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

TU opened at $22.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $23.28.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.23%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

