Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,448,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Nikola worth $20,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 42,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,013,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.98.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

