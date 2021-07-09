Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Brokerages expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to report sales of $80,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Geron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the lowest is $50,000.00. Geron reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year sales of $280,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 25,765.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%.

GERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Geron by 741.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Geron by 268.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Geron during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Geron by 81.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Geron during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Geron stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $439.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

