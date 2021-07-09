GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th.

NYSE GFL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.70. 870,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.25 million. Analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFL. TD Securities raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

