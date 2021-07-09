GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,009 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GFL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $1,276,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $961,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $4,804,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after buying an additional 43,195 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.32. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $36.70.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.25 million. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. Analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GFL. TD Securities lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

