Ghost Price Reaches $0.52 (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Ghost coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ghost has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Ghost has a total market cap of $8.79 million and approximately $355,124.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00055027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.37 or 0.00903663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Ghost Profile

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,805,758 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

