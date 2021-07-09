Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,390,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,760 shares during the quarter. Carvana makes up approximately 2.0% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Carvana worth $364,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $3,936,000. Anabranch Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $11,430,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $58,453,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $99,664,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $104,960,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,380,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.39, for a total transaction of $48,420.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,458 shares of company stock valued at $399,025,634. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $322.10. 21,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,602. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $124.89 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.32 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.88.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

