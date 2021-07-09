Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,571,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,117 shares during the quarter. Snap accounts for 1.0% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.23% of Snap worth $186,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $976,895,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 244,641.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,629,000 after buying an additional 5,039,615 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 48,307.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,200,000 after buying an additional 4,680,974 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth about $231,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $2.43 on Friday, reaching $64.39. 294,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,633,973. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $98.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.79.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $927,810.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,781,849 shares in the company, valued at $110,635,004.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,209,139 shares of company stock worth $261,815,984.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

