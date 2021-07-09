Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $466.73 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.5% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $466,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $21.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,710.17. 101,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,855. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,345.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,759.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

