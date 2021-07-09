Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Increases Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,198,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 216,023 shares during the period. Square comprises approximately 1.5% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.26% of Square worth $272,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,378,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at $49,905,305.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,143,352 shares of company stock worth $266,563,289 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.51. 88,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,284,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.39. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.14 and a 1 year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.61.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.