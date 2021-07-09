Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,272 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.26% of Twilio worth $150,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Twilio by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after purchasing an additional 943,403 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,146,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,345,000 after purchasing an additional 333,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,941,000 after purchasing an additional 275,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $318,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.08, for a total value of $463,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,261 shares of company stock valued at $48,704,001. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.77.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $383.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,784. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $214.32 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of -99.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

