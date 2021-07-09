Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 110,474 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,474 shares during the period. Inspire Medical Systems makes up approximately 1.0% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 3.14% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $176,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,540,000 after buying an additional 578,156 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,283,000 after buying an additional 393,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $48,958,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,025,000 after purchasing an additional 222,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,664,000 after purchasing an additional 205,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.34. 782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,175. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.03 and a 1-year high of $252.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -84.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.09.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

