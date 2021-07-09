Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 74,592 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,592 shares during the quarter. DocuSign comprises 1.5% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.71% of DocuSign worth $280,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,835 shares of company stock valued at $17,154,896. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. Wolfe Research began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.12. 20,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,292. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $293.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of -267.35, a PEG ratio of 103.21 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.