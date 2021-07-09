GINcoin Price Down 86.3% This Week (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 86.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $31,742.02 and approximately $5.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 86.3% lower against the dollar. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,788.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,083.17 or 0.06353386 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.71 or 0.01463041 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.25 or 0.00394186 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00149707 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.13 or 0.00616475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.85 or 0.00414332 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.81 or 0.00325760 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

GINcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

