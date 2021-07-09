Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOD. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Shares of GOOD opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $806.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,108.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after purchasing an additional 167,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,905,000 after buying an additional 41,731 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,964,000 after buying an additional 402,499 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,766,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 45,302 shares during the period. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

