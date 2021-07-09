Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.83 Million

Analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to report sales of $14.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.85 million to $15.75 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $10.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $60.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.91 million to $64.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $66.08 million, with estimates ranging from $64.57 million to $67.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 74.97% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GAIN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $476.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.53. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $2,520,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 92,362 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 156,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 74,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 41,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

