Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of Glatfelter worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLT. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Glatfelter from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Glatfelter stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $610.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.38. Glatfelter Co. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $19.48.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.67 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.