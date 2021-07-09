GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) in the last few weeks:
- 7/6/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 7/1/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 6/24/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 6/23/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/11/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 6/2/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Baader Bank.
- 5/11/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
NYSE:GSK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.17. 60,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,773,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.40.
GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,163 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after buying an additional 2,149,030 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth $57,942,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Recommended Story: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.