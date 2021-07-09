GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,554.13 ($20.30).

LON:GSK traded up GBX 9.20 ($0.12) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,435.20 ($18.75). The stock had a trading volume of 6,339,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,896,977. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,380.61. The company has a market cap of £72.21 billion and a PE ratio of 13.77. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82).

In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

