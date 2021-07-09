Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. AlphaValue raised Glencore to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Glencore to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS GLNCY traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $8.49. 272,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,032. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82. Glencore has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

